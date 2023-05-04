Harry Latour was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in SE Portland. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the men that were shot and killed Sunday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood has been identified by Portland police.

The Portland Police Bureau says that Harry Latour, 34, died from a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The second victim is not being identified by authorities at this time. PPB determined that he was shot, but died from something “other than homicidal violence.” The cause of death is still undetermined, pending toxicology test results.

The shootings took place between the 16600 and 17100 blocks of Southeast Naegeli Drive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0696, or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0441. The case number is 23-111647.