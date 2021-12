PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are being sought after using an “improvised explosive device” to break into a Centralia ATM and steal all the money.

The explosion at the First Security Bank sent evidence 100 feet in every direction, police said.

The FBI and Washington State Patrol bomb squad are investigating an explosion at the ATM at the First Security Bank in Centralia, December 20, 2021 (Centralia Police)

This is one of 2 people sought by the FBI and Washington State Patrol bomb squad for an explosion at the ATM at the First Security Bank in Centralia, December 20, 2021 (Centralia Police)

The FBI and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad are investigating. The exact nature of the IED is also still being investigated.