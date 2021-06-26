‘Chaotic scene’: 2 shot, 8 cars hit near Portland nightclub

About 500 people in the area at the time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what was described as “a chaotic scene,” 2 people were shot late Friday in the Entertainment District of Old Town, Portland police said.

After the shots rang out around 11:20 p.m., officers rushed to the area and found “patrons flooding out of a nearby bar.” Security officers told police the shooting was inside and around a nightclub in the vicinity.

But there was no evidence a shooting took place inside the nightclub, authorities said. However, they did find 28 shell casings in an area between NW 4th and 5th and NW Couch and Davis. Eight vehicles were hit by bullets and police said there were about 500 people in the area at the time of the shooting.

No one was in the vehicles that were hit by gunfire, police said.

A little while later, 2 wounded people walked into a local hospital with serious gunshot injuries. They’re expected to recover.

The case remains open and active and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB and reference case number 21-172886.