PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Dodge Charger crashed through an apartment garage in the early hours of Sunday after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop by a Washington Couty deputy.

Around 1:15 a.m. the deputy spotted the 2008 Charger with no front plate and an expired registration. Authorities said the driver, later identified as Joseph Kinoa Ta’afulisia of Seattle, took off and slammed into the garage about a minute later.

A 911 caller said the Charger slammed into the empty shared garage at the West on Murray Apartments, near SW Murray and Walker, authorities said.

Ta’afulisia then allegedly ran from the crash scene but was quickly surrounded by deputies and a K9 team..

The 21-year-old was booked into the Washington County Jail for attempting to elude police, reckless driving , hit-and-run plus a warrant from the Washington Department of Corrections.

No injuries were reported.