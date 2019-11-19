Check cashing scheme leads to jail time, probation

Breaonna Nicklin was sentenced to 15 days in prison and 4 years probation after a check cashing scheme. Nov. 19, 2019. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Breaonna Nicklin has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and 4 years of probation for a check-cashing scheme that ultimately led to a business losing over $15,000.

The scheme involved identity theft and fraudulently cashing checks over a span of 3 years, going back to 2016. Police first received reports of fraudulent checks being cashed and discovered at least 2 bank accounts in which they were being deposited.

During their investigation, detectives found that Nicklin was making these deposits and providing drugs to the account holders who allowed her to use them. One of the checks she deposited was for $15,171 that an insurance company had issued as part of a life insurance policy as well as another check from the insurance company in the amount of $474. Several days later, the checks were reported as never received.

About a month later, the 27-year-old deposited another check worth over $5,000 shortly before the check had been reported as stolen.

Three years later, it was reported that a person’s identity had unlawfully been used to rent a hotel room in Multnomah County. Detectives again connected Nicklin to the crime, determining she had registered at the hotel as another person while in possession of the personal information of multiple other people.

Nicklin pleaded guilty to 2 counts of identity theft and was sentenced to 4 years probation following a 15-day stay in jail. She will also be evaluated for drug addiction and go through any ordered treatment.

If she’s found in violation of her probation, she could be sent to prison for up to 35 months.