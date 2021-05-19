Child found in rural WashCo home full of feces, mold, trash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies arrested two adults after finding an 11-year-old child and a dog living inside a home full of garbage, mold and human waste.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office went to the home in rural Washington County on Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check. The sheriff’s office said deputies had been trying to serve civil paperwork at the home for weeks without success.

Outside of the home were numerous packages including one containing medication from a local pharmacy. Deputies said they looked through a window and saw rotting food, trash, a malnourished dog and black mold on the inside of the windows.

After knocking on the door without a response, deputies forced open the door and went inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies were “hit with an overwhelmingly foul odor.” They found a man, a woman and an 11-year-old child inside. An ambulance was called to take the child to a nearby hospital for a “precautionary reasons.” The Department of Human Services then took the child into protective custody.

Deputies and detectives obtained a search warrant and found a metal dog kennel full of layers of dog poop and urine covered with insects, according to the sheriff’s office. The dog was taken into custody by Washington County Animal Control.

Most of the surfaces inside the home were covered with garbage, moldy food, human feces and mold, detectives said. The authorities who searched the home described the living conditions as the worst they had ever seen in their careers.

Both adults were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for 1st-degree criminal mistreatment and 2nd-degree animal neglect. The adults’ names will not be released in order to protect the child’s identity.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reminds community members to report all suspicious circumstances and behavior where they believe a child could be in danger. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many children have not physically attended school or extracurricular activities where mandatory reporters can observe suspicious injuries or circumstances. If a community member wants to report any abuse or suspicious circumstance, call non-emergency at 503.629.0111 or the DHS Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1.855.503.SAFE (7233). The Oregon Child Abuse Hotline receives calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This toll-free number allows you to report any child or adult abuse to the Oregon Department of Human Services.