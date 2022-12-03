PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.

Sean Sexton, 53, was among the 8 people nabbed December 1 after the undercover operation on various online platforms. Investigators with the Milwaukie PD said they hosted a child sex luring sting with Clackamas County and posed “as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15.”

Authorities said when the men agree to meet the child for sex and showed up at the specified location, “they were instead greeted by police” and arrested.

Sexton and these others were booked for luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child, both felonies:

Brett Baumann 25, of Portland

Cenric Nigbur 27, of Tigard

Manuel Valencia 25, of Vancouver

Nathan Parisi 20, of San Jose, California

Richard Mendez 29, of Gresham

Richard McGinnis 29, of Oregon City

Jeramie Fincher 35, of Oregon City

‘We reconstructed ownership’

Sexton was one of the owners of Ovation Bistro and Bar until this news came out, co-owner Romano Brown told KOIN 6 News in a statement.

“After receiving the news last night, Ovation Bistro and Bar would like the public to know that we have cut all ties with Sean Sexton. We were completely unaware of his acts until the story was released,” Brown said. “We want to send our deepest condolences to any family that may have been affected and want our community to know we stand with them. We stand by child safety and protecting our future children from misconduct with adults. We reconstructed ownership and will continue to be strong partners with the community.”

The sting was a cooperative operation between Milwaukie PD, Clackamas County Sheriff’s office Investigations, Interagency Task Force and SWAT, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Oregon City Police, Molalla Police, Sandy Police, Lake Oswego Police, Clackamas County Parole and Probation and technical assistance from the FBI.