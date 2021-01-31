Child passengers safe following attempted auto theft in Hazel Dell

Suspect accused of driving off in a Camry with two children in the back (Clark County Sheriff’s Office).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two children riding in the back of a sedan were unharmed after a man got into the car while it was idle and drove off.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to an area near NE 15th Avenue and NE 49th Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on reports that a Camry had been stolen with kids inside. The owner of the Camry had left it running and unattended for a moment after loading up the children into their car seats.

Security footage shows a white vehicle with tinted windows pull up near the Camry. A suspect is then seen getting out of the passenger side before climbing into the Camry and driving off.

CCSO said the Camry was found several blocks away soon after. The suspect fled leaving the two children undisturbed — one of whom had been sleeping through the incident.

“A K9 track for the suspect was unsuccessful,” CCSO said in a release Sunday. “A witness claimed to have seen an individual matching the suspect’s description being picked up and driven away in a white vehicle with tinted windows.”

The suspect was described as a Black man with an average build wearing a grey hoody and black baggy pants. The vehicle is believed to be a white Kia Optima or similar with tinted windows and grey wheels.

Investigators did not provide any additional details and said the investigation remains open.