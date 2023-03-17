PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In December 2022, a Clackamas man was released after serving a 60-day prison sentence for child pornography. Nearly three months later, he returned to court Friday on charges related to child porn use since his release.

While on post-prison supervision, 29-year-old Nicholas James Stacy was prohibited from using a computer or accessing the internet without permission from his probation officer.

But in March, Portland Police Bureau detectives received CyberTipline reports alleging that Stacy had been using Facebook, Dropbox and other websites for child pornography.

According to special agents, investigators searched Stacy’s person, residence and mother’s home on March 16 with a federal warrant. They said the search revealed multiple electronic devices in Stacy’s possession, and police arrested him that day.

Stacy was charged with transporting and possessing child pornography, and has since been ordered detained pending further court proceedings.