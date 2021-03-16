Child pornography investigation leads to arrest of Sweet Home man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on child pornography charges in Sweet Home on Tuesday morning.

After an investigation led authorities to an IP address in Sweet Home, Linn County detectives served a search warrant at a Fern Ridge Road residence. Once they arrived, detectives spoke with 30-year-old William Tyler Paul Maze — who admitted to searching the web for child pornography, downloading content and then sharing it with others.

Maze was arrested and booked in the Linn County Jail. He is now charged with ten counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree. The LCSO says there may be additional charges after a digital forensic examination of the devices confiscated during the search of Maze’s home.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Trenary at 541.967.3950.       

