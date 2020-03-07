Child rapist sentenced to 31 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison on Friday after he was convicted of the rape, sexual abuse, and sodomy of a child that happened over the course of several years, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill.

Mario Hernandez-Marquez, now 50 years old, was unanimously convicted of 4 counts of rape, 8 counts of sexual abuse, and one count of sodomy in January of this year.

The investigation was opened in 2017 when the victim told a mandatory reporter about the abuse she had endured.

During the trial, the victim testified that Hernandez-Marquez abused her over the course of seven years in her childhood when her mother was at work or otherwise not at home. She said it started when she was about 7 or 8 years old.

On Friday, March 6, the Multnomah DA announced that Hernandez-Marquez was sentenced to 375 months in prison.