Child sex abuse suspect sought, seen in NW Portland

Suspect seen in these two photos is accused of sexually abusing two children (Portland Police Bureau)

Suspect seen in several spots around NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking the public to help identify a man accused of recently sexually abusing children in Northwest Portland.

Two incidents happened in the area in the past 12 days, according to PPB. The first took place in the 2400 block of NW Marshall Street, and the second incident occurred in the 2000 block of NW Raleigh Street.

Additionally, several commuters who use the Nextdoor app have said they have seen the suspect walking in the 1600 block of NW 25th Avenue at Wallace Park or in the 800 block of NW 11th Avenue at Jamison Square.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at (503)-823-0185 or Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov. PPB said anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 immediately.