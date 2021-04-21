Child sex abuser convicted in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a boy in Washington County.

Jesus Gongora Dominguez’s victim came forward about the abuse in December of 2019, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Hillsboro police stepped in and learned Dominguez lured his victim into his bedroom multiple times in 2015 with candy or video games, where the abuse would then take place. The victim said he was ordered to not tell anyone what was happening.

A Washington County jury found Dominguez guilty of six counts of first-degree sodomy last week. He’s due to be sentenced on July 7 and will remain in custody until then.