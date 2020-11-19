Choi family thanks Portland Police, ‘will never fill the hole in our hearts’

33-year-old Matthew Choi was stabbed to death in his Southeast Portland apartment building on Oct. 25, 2020. Portland police are looking for a suspect. (Credit: Portland Police Bureau/Choi Family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a murdered man thanked Portland Police for finding his suspected killer.

A man who lived in the same apartment complex was arrested for allegedly stabbing Matthew Choi to death in Southeast Portland on October 25.

We sincerely want to thank the Portland Police and supporting agencies for their diligent efforts in capturing this suspect. Though it will never fill the hole in our hearts and in this community, we do pray for justice and peace that transcends all understanding. We have been so moved by the love and support, please know that words cannot express how thankful we are for the memories and stories that have been shared with us. We will never understand why this happened, but still believe there is good in this world and you are all examples of that. This tragedy will not define us, but instead inspire us to live to the fullest and never take each day for granted. -The Choi Family

Allen Coe was arrested by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce on November 18, the Portland police said in a release. The 30-year-old was identified as the suspect in the attack that killed Choi, who with his mother owned Choi’s Kimchi Company.

Choi was stabbed inside of his apartment on SE 12th Avenue just before 2 a.m. that day, investigators said.

Allen Coe, November 18, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The apartment building has a secure entrance. Several of Choi’s neighbors told KOIN 6 News the violent attack left them feeling afraid and less safe. One man who lives in the building said he installed an extra lock on his door and added security cameras.

Coe now faces 8 charges, including 1st-degree murder. The other charges include attempted murder, and 2 counts each of burglary, identity theft and unlawful use of a weapon.

Coe is being held in the Multnomah County Jail as the investigation continues.