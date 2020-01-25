Chronic auto theif arrested in North Portland

Mugshot of Michael Cady on January 25, 2020 (photo provided by Portland Police)

Michael Cady was arrested without incident in the 5200 block of N Interstate Ave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man has been arrested and booked on ten stolen vehicle charges as well as several others including reckless driving, eluding police and identity theft.

Michael Cady had four outstanding warrants issued against him in two circuit courts, according to police.

Cady, 22, allegedly committed the crimes in North and Northeast Portland in 2019.

Police say the arrest of Cady on Friday, January 24 was “uneventful.” He remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center.