Clackamas Co. deputies seek help identifying driver in deadly hit-run

Clackamas County deputies are trying to identify the driver of an SUV involved in a deadly hit and run on Sept. 19, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspect SUV last seen on SE King Road

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are searching for the driver in a deadly hit and run that happened last weekend in Clackamas County.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said someone hit 59-year-old Robert Eugene Keys around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19 near SE King Road and 66th Avenue in the Milwaukie area. Keys died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with damage to its front passenger side. Investigators thing it could be a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, or Cadillac Escalade. It also had Trail Blazer plates, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line or call 503.723.4949.