Clackamas Co. man faces 27 sex-related charges with a minor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old man who allegedly used Snapchat to lure an underage person is now facing 27 sex-related charges, including 4 counts of rape.

Vitaliy Yasinskiy was arrested Wednesday night by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail following an investigations by the Human Trafficking Team and Adult Sex Crimes Unit.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and they “are concerned” more victims are out there.

Yasinskiy faces 4 counts of rape, 5 counts of sex abuse, 5 counts of sodomy, 7 counts of online sexual corruption of a child and 6 counts of prostitution. His bail is set at $250,000.