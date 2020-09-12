Clackamas County: 2 arson arrests not connected to wildfires

Ignat Shchetinin (left) and Sammy Piatt (right) were both arrested on arson charges Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in separate cases (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement agencies in Clackamas County released details Saturday about two recent arson arrests, debunking rumors that they may have been connected to wildfires in the area.

Sammy Piatt, 53, and Ignat Shchetinin, 37, were both arrested and booked Friday on charges that included arson. Word quickly spread on social media, adding fuel to rumors that at least some of the fires popping up in rural areas around the county may be the result of arson. According to authorities, though, that’s not the case.

Ignat Shchetinin, 37, is accused of setting clothes on fire at a Fred Meyer

Shchetinin is accused of lighting clothes on fire at the Clackamas Fred Meyer on Monday. Clackamas County deputies used surveillance videos from the store to identify the suspect, and allegedly found Shchetinin near the same store on Friday.

Police said he confessed to lighting the clothes on fire using a Bic-style lighter to “get the attention of a person who wouldn’t speak with him.” Deputies also allegedly found a baggie of methamphetamine on Shchetinin. He’s now being held on $250,000 bail.

Sammy Piatt, 53, is accused of lighting a pile of leaves on fire near a building on Sept. 11, 2020 in Oregon City

Meanwhile, Oregon City Police officers arrested Piatt near the Clackamas County Community Solutions building at 112 11th Street in Oregon City, after he allegedly set a pile of leaves on fire. One officer put the fire out while another detained Piatt, according to police. The fire was about ten feet from the building and did not cause any damage.

Piatt, who police say is homeless, was booked on charges of second degree arson and a probation violation.