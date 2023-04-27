One person was fatally shot inside Fantasyland at SE 52nd and Foster in Portland, April 23, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office has identified the sheriff’s deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a Fantasyland murder suspect on April 24.

Officials said Sheriff’s Deputy David Sloboda — who has two and a half years of law enforcement experience — was involved in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jack Watson.

Watson was a suspect in the April 23 shooting of 29-year-old Zachery Freeman, who had been inside the Fantasyland adult store and smoke shop at the time of his death.

On Monday, the day after the Fantasyland shooting, Portland police said they tried to pull over Watson shortly before 11 p.m. on Southeast 82nd Avenue near the Clackamas Square shopping center.

Police say that after several attempts to stop his car, Watson shot at law enforcement before Portland Police officers and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies returned fire, killing him.

The PPB officers and the CCSO deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per each agency’s policies.

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said the names of Portland Police Bureau officers involved will be released on May 9.