PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy has arrested a woman who drove a car that was reported stolen, and found shelter for the four furry passengers inside of it.

According to authorities, 47-year-old Tara Marie Kornell was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Happy Valley just after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the car didn’t have a front license plate, and the back license plate didn’t match the Vehicle Identification Number. Additionally, officials said the car had plastic covering in place of multiple missing rear windows.

According to CCSO, the driver told deputies that the vehicle belonged to a friend — but dispatchers said it had been reported stolen out of Tigard earlier in June.

Kornell was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies transported the suspect to Clackamas County Jail.

Officials said the four dogs found inside of the vehicle were recovered by a friend of Kornell’s.