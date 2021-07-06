Clackamas County ‘Moto Bandit’ arrested for burglary spree

A suspect dubbed the “Moto Bandit” is being sought after a burglary spree in Clackamas County. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect wanted in a string of business burglaries in the Clackamas County area has been arrested, deputies said.

The so-called “Moto Bandit” is accused of multiple late-night burglaries at several restaurants and a pub, along with ATM break-in attempts. Surveillance videos captured the suspect riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and distinctive clothing that reportedly helped authorities link him to the burglaries.

Thanks to tips from the public, investigators identified the suspect as 34-year-old Dusty Dow Baker and took him into custody on July 1 at a bar in Southeast Portland, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on multiple charges, including four counts of 2nd-degree burglary, five counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief, 2nd-degree attempted burglary, attempt to elude a police officer and 1st-degree theft. His bail was set at $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Baker is thought to have traveled throughout Oregon and Southeast Washington during his burglary spree, deputies said. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 503.723.4949 or online and reference case number 21-951810.