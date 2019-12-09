Clackamas deputies kept busy with series of thefts

One construction site was the scene of 2 attempted thefts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputies were kept busy Sunday night into Monday morning as they handled 3 separate thefts from various construction sites, all within a 5-hour period. All told, 2 arrests were made, one dog was involved, and authorities are now looking to return the stolen property to its rightful owners.

Two thefts in one

The busy shift started at 11:15 p.m. with a call for assistance from Happy Valley police. A U-Haul van was spotted driving away from a residential construction site near SE 147th Ave and Scouter’s Mountain. When the deputy attempted to stop the van, the suspect drove off.

The contents found inside a U-Haul van after Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputies interrupted a theft. December 8, 2019 (CCSO)

The chase ended on a dead-end road in Portland. The driver got out of the truck and continued to run, leaving a woman behind in the front seat. A K-9 team was deployed to track him, but he wasn’t found.

Inside the U-Haul, authorities found a stash of stolen goods valued at roughly $10,000—some of the items came from a secondary construction site at SE Sunnyside Rd and SE 162nd Ave, said the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has yet to be identified by deputies. Authorities said both the woman involved and the U-Haul company are cooperating with the investigation.

A thief and a dog that doesn’t listen

A happy terrier was left behind at the scene of a theft in Happy Valley Monday morning. December 9, 2019 (CCSO)

At 2 a.m. Monday, a deputy circled back to the construction site at SE Sunnyside Rd and SE 162nd Ave to further investigate the first theft, when he stopped a second theft underway. A man dressed in dark clothing was seen opening a trailer at the site.

The suspect had a dog with him. When the man saw the deputy, he ran, but the dog was left behind. The suspect hid behind a nearby house, but the deputy could still hear him calling for his dog to come to him.

The sheriff’s office said the dog “decided it was best to surrender and remained with the deputy.”

By the time other deputies arrived to arrest the suspect, he had left the scene. The dog remains in custody, though deputies affirm the pup is happy and not in trouble.

One theft, but two arrests

The Ford truck with a trailer attached is hitched up to a tow truck. December 9, 2019 (CCSO)

The final incident unfolded around 4:30 a.m. outside of a Home Depot when a deputy saw someone in a Ford truck acting suspicious in the parking lot.

According to authorities, the truck drove slowly through the parking lot, stopped, turned off its lights, and then waited. The driver then pulled up to a nearby construction site, and a passenger hopped out and cut the lock on the fence.

As the truck backed into the site, the deputy called for back up. Authorities confronted the two suspects when they tried to leave the site with a trailer hitched to the truck.

The driver told deputies he bought the trailer the previous night. The passenger said he “just worked for the driver.”

Both were arrested once authorities confirmed with the owner of the trailer that it had, in fact, not been sold. Jonnie Clark, the driver, and Paul Caward, the passenger, now faces charges burglary-related charges.

Left: Paul Caward. Right: Jonnie Clark (CCSO)

All this in a day’s work for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.