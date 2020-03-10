Clackamas SWAT responds to armed, barricaded person

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County SWAT team is at the scene of an armed and barricaded person in the Beavercreek area, the sheriff’s office tweeted.
Deputies are at the scene that closed down S. Howard’s Mill Road between Bitz Road and Cinnamon Lane.
There is no immediate danger to the public, officials said.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.