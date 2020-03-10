Live Now
Clackamas SWAT responds to armed, barricaded person

'No immediate danger to the public' authorities said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

The Clackamas County SWAT team at the scene of an armed, barricaded person, March 10, 2020 (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County SWAT team is at the scene of an armed and barricaded person in the Beavercreek area, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Deputies are at the scene that closed down S. Howard’s Mill Road between Bitz Road and Cinnamon Lane.

There is no immediate danger to the public, officials said.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

