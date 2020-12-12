ClackCo deputies stop UGG boot heist, bust retail theft ring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies said they busted an organized retail theft ring after catching two women who had just stolen several pairs of boots.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report Tuesday afternoon of two women who stolen several pairs of UGG boots from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Clackamas Town Center on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects reportedly fled in a Dodge Magnum with Washington plates.

Deputies said they found the Dodge Magnum parked in front of Nordstrom Rack at the Clackamas Promenade. The car was running but no one was inside.

After a few minutes, two suspects came out of the store and got into the car. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Felicia Lucille Pelote of Vancouver and 25-year-old Erianna Love Jones of Gresham.

Jones was carrying a shopping bag full of boots that had just been stolen from Nordstrom Rack, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also could see several boxes of UGG boots that matched the description of those stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods. More stolen merchandise was found with security devices still attached.

Booking photos of Felicia Lucille Pelote (left) and Erianna Love Jones. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Pelote and Jones both allegedly admitted to stealing things from Dick’s. Employees from both stores told deputies the suspects had set off security alarms when they left.

Pelote was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy and 1st-degree theft. Jones was booked on charges of 1st- and 2nd-degree theft and a warrant out of Clark County for two counts of organized retail theft.

Detectives with the Tigard Police Department later questioned the two women about their suspected involvement in recent thefts in Tigard, Salem and Beaverton. Authorities say the total stolen merchandise is worth more than $10,000.

Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case # 20-026105.