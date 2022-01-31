ClackCo deputy who shot, killed man on I-205 identified

Deputy David Fooladjoush fired off the deadly round at a domestic violence suspect last Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County deputy who shot and killed a man on Interstate 205 last week has been identified.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office named David Fooladjoush as the deputy who fired off the deadly round that killed a domestic violence suspect and closed I-205 last Wednesday. Fooladjoush has been with CCSO since 2016, officials say.

CCSO says per standard protocol, Fooladjoush is currently on paid administrative leave.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the incident began when Clackamas County deputies responded to a call of an “unwanted person” near the corner of Southeast Jennings Avenue and Addie Street.

Witnesses reported that a man suspected of domestic violence, 32-year-old Wesley Chance, was at the scene, and police said he had a history of carrying guns and body armor.

PPB says once deputies found Chance’s green Subaru Outback, they tried to pull him over — but he took off, leading them on a chase up I-205.

According to police, a deputy deflated the tires on Chance’s car using spike strips on I-205 near the Highway 212 overpass, but he continued to speed toward Portland city limits. CCSO then called PPB for backup.

A deputy chasing Chance reported seeing him wave a pistol out the window at him, and eventually, Chance crashed and rolled his Subaru near the SE Market Street overpass, authorities said.

That’s when Chance jumped out of the wreck, hopped over the median and confronted drivers in the southbound lanes with a gun in his hand, according to PPB.

Deputy Fooladjoush reportedly then fired off a shot — killing Chance on the freeway.

The Oregon Medical Examiner later confirmed Chance died by gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503.823.0762 or Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871.