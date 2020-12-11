ClackCo K9 nabs suspected father-son burglars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father and son, seen fleeing from a burglary in Milwaukie, jumped some barbed wire fence and ran straight into deputies and a K9 who were responding to the scene, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. December 8, an alarm went off at an industrial business on Highway 224. When deputies arrived they spotted a Jeep in the parking lot with its rear hatch open.

The suspected burglars, later identified as Todd Mullins, 46, and his 25-year-old son Austin Todd Mullins, ran away. They jumped the fence and were greeted by K9 Valli and her handler.

Investigators found bolt cutters, a paint sprayer and tools with a total value of at least $3000. Authorities said they also found meth.

Todd Mullins was booked for possession of meth, criminal trespass and theft. Austin Todd Mullins was booked for burglary, theft and identity theft, along with failing to appear on a previous meth charge.

The investigation is ongoing. The case number is 20-026064.