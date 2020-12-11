ClackCo K9 nabs suspected father-son burglars

Crime

Todd Mullins, Austin Todd Mullins face multiple charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Todd Mullins, Austin Todd Mullins and K9 Valli, December 10, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father and son, seen fleeing from a burglary in Milwaukie, jumped some barbed wire fence and ran straight into deputies and a K9 who were responding to the scene, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. December 8, an alarm went off at an industrial business on Highway 224. When deputies arrived they spotted a Jeep in the parking lot with its rear hatch open.

The suspected burglars, later identified as Todd Mullins, 46, and his 25-year-old son Austin Todd Mullins, ran away. They jumped the fence and were greeted by K9 Valli and her handler.

Investigators found bolt cutters, a paint sprayer and tools with a total value of at least $3000. Authorities said they also found meth.

Todd Mullins was booked for possession of meth, criminal trespass and theft. Austin Todd Mullins was booked for burglary, theft and identity theft, along with failing to appear on a previous meth charge.

The investigation is ongoing. The case number is 20-026064.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss