ClackCo Sheriff: Milwaukie man’s death ‘homicidal violence’

Scene of a homicide in the 1700 block of Oak Shore Lane on March 3, 2021 (Clacko Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation surrounding a Milwaukie man recently found dead inside his home.

The body of 63-year-old Jimmy Alan Pearson was discovered by a co-worker on the morning of Wednesday, March 3 at Pearson’s home in the 1700 block of Oak Shore Lane. Pearson had not shown up for work which led an employee went to check on him, according to CCSO.

A subsequent investigation and autopsy was deemed “homicidal violence” by CCSO detectives. CCSO said the crime was an isolated incident and that the public was not in danger.

Anyone with information on Pearson’s death is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or submitting a form online.