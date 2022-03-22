PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Monday after he was found sleeping in a stolen car along Highway 99E and Minnehaha.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the call started off as a welfare check after a juvenile called 911 to report two people sleeping in a vehicle.

Authorities noted the vehicle was involved in a brandishing case in Vancouver a few days before and pinned the vehicle in case the occupants were armed.

Police said the occupants woke up and tried to drive the vehicle between the sheriff’s vehicles but was unable to escape.

Police used a 40mm less lethal which broke the driver’s side, rear and front windows after the occupants refused to get out of the car. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they were arrested without further incident.

29-year-old Dakota Lewis, the driver, was booked into Clark County jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree possession of stolen property and a superior court warrant.