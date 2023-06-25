PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person suffered “significant injuries” after they crashed a vehicle into a tree and were subsequently hit by an alleged hit-and-run driver while exiting the initial wreck near the intersection of 412th Avenue and Washougal River Road around 1:24 a.m. on Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.

“A vehicle had crashed into a tree and after the occupant of the vehicle exited, they were hit by another vehicle,” CCSO said. “The second vehicle then fled the scene.”

Detectives with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit identified the fleeing driver as 23-year-old Ryan Lynch of Vancouver. Authorities tracked down Lynch following the crash and he was taken into custody the same day.

Lynch was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of hit and run involving injury. The victim of the alleged hit-and-run crash was taken to PeaceHealth hospital for their injuries. The case remains under investigation by the CCSO Traffic Unit.