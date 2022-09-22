PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly robbed and assaulted a resident that was getting ready for work on Thursday.

CCSO says the suspect is a six-foot-tall white male in his 30s or 40s with brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored long-sleeve shirt or light jacket.

Deputies say that around 6:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of NE 23rd Ave., a resident opened his garage and was assaulted by a man burglarizing the residence. The suspect stole property from the victim, who was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, according to CCSO.

The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot, crossing 104th St. heading south.