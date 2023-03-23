PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Vancouver man Thursday they say was involved in a vehicular homicide in 2022.

On Oct. 1, 2022, investigators say 59-year-old Gregory Bailey was driving drunk in his 2016 Chevrolet Corvette at more than 100 mph. As he drove northbound on Northeast Saint Johns Road, Bailey allegedly crashed into a Ford Escape that had been traveling in the same direction.

58-year-old Gerald Plato of Vancouver had been driving the Escape and died the next day due to his injuries.

Police say another car had been seen racing with Bailey in a white SUV before the crash, according to a witness’ dash camera video. However, detectives have yet to identify the driver or the car’s model.

Police ask anyone with information about this other driver to call CCSO Traffic Detectives at (564) 397-4597 and reference case number 22-9238.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.