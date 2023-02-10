PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a father and stepmother of two young boys are facing child abuse charges after being arrested on Thursday.

Deputies and Child Protective Services caseworkers learned of the alleged abuse on Tuesday when they were called to Gaiser Middle School after an 11-year-old boy was found suffering from “very severe injuries.”

After learning the child had a 12-year-old brother at home, deputies conducted a welfare check. Although there was no evidence the 12-year-old boy had been physically abused, the sheriff’s office said they found more evidence of the 11-year-old’s alleged abuse.

Both children were placed in protective custody.

Following the initial investigation, the boys’ father, Anthony Davis, and stepmother, Amanda Davis, were booked into Clark County Jail on Thursday. Anthony is facing second-degree assault of a child and second-degree criminal mistreatment charges while Amanda is facing third-degree assault of a child.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.