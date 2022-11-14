PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An argument over a vehicle escalated Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly shot his in-law in their Clark County home, officials said.

It happened near the intersection of Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. During a 911 call, officials said 66-year-old Todd Spencer admitted to shooting his in-law, 30-year-old Donovan Pulver-Downing, who was also reportedly armed.

Pulver-Downing was found inside the Clark County home suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies provided first aid before he was airlifted to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Spencer appeared to have acted in self-defense but was ultimately detained.

Evidence and firearms were seized during the initial investigation, which CCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is continuing to handle.