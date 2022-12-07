Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

The two victims were hospitalized while the suspected shooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say a man shot his wife and infant child before fatally shooting himself in Salmon Creek on Wednesday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office tells KOIN 6 News a woman called 911 shortly after 3 p.m., saying her husband had just shot her and their baby before turning the gun on himself.

Deputies responded to the family’s house to find all three victims on the floor suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said, and immediately began providing first aid before medical personnel arrived.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was intubated and taken into surgery, CCSO stated. Further information about her injuries hasn’t been released, but deputies say she is in critical condition — as is her child.

According to authorities, the man who allegedly fired the shots was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCSO Major Crimes unit is leading an ongoing investigation with assistance from the Vancouver Police Department.

This is a developing story.