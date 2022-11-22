PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Heritage High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for a report of an active shooting. Turns out, the call was a prank.

The caller claimed to be a teacher at the school, according to the CCSO and reported that seven students had been shot. Deputies from various jurisdictions arrived at the scene within minutes, and it took a similar amount of time to determine there was no threat and that the call was a prank.

CCSO is currently investigating the origin of the call, in which the caller reportedly had a similar accent and speaking style to a false school shooting report made in Vancouver, Washington back in September.