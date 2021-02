CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) -- A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Clackamas County on Eaden Road Friday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, deputies and crews from Clackamas Fire District #1 and American Medical Response found the man lying injured on the road. Officials said the man was yelling that he'd been stabbed.