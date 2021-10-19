ClarkCo: Armed man pointed gun at deputies before being shot

The gun that Clark County Sheriff’s Office said an armed suspect pointed at deputies. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed man who led police on a chase early Sunday morning got out of the car and pointed his gun at two deputies who then fired at him, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a press release sent out Tuesday — which contained new details not immediately available when KOIN 6 reported on the shooting Sunday — CCSO said the man tried to flee on foot.

Deputies said they then found the man dead, nearby the car he was driving, with a gun still in his hand and his finger on the trigger.

An investigation is underway, police said, and is being led by the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team. As part of SWIIR, two community members not involved in law enforcement are working alongside detectives from the Vancouver, Battleground and Camas police departments.

The two deputies have been placed on critical incident leave, CCSO said.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.

KOIN 6 will update this coverage as more information becomes available.