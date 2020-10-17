Club shooting near PDX leaves 1 injured

Reports of gunfire at auto body shop used as nightclub

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into a shooting that took place at an auto body shop that doubles as a nightclub near the Portland International Airport.

Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of NE Columbia at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday following a 911 call reporting gunfire. PPB said officers found evidence of gunfire–including shell casings–both inside and outside of the shop.

As officers collected evidence, a victim who had been at the location walked into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim’s condition was listed as serious, according to PPB.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call PPB’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.