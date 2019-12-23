Coffee Creek officer indicted on heroin, meth charges

Richard Alberts' trial is set to begin in February 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A corrections officer at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility and a convicted felon have been indicted on drug charges, the US Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said.

Unsealed court documents show that Richard Alberts II, and his co-conspirator Joseph Jimenez, are accused of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine at the women’s prison in Wilsonville where Alberts works.

Alberts made his first appearance in a federal court room Monday. He was released, pending a trial by jury that is set to begin on Feb. 25, 2020.

Jimenez has been in custody for an unrelated felony charge, according to the US Attorney’s Office District of Oregon. His court appearance is scheduled for a later date.

Alberts has been placed on administrative leave by the prison while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

