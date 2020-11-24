Coffee Creek guard admits smuggling drugs into prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A now-former officer at the Coffee Creek Corrections Facility will now spend time in prison after pleading guilty to drug and sex charges while on duty in 2019.

In late December 2019, unsealed court documents showed Richard Alberts II, and his co-conspirator Joseph Jimenez, were accused of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine at the women’s prison in Wilsonville where Alberts worked.

Alberts agreed to smuggle opioids, meth and heroin into the prison and provide them to an inmate with whom he was having “an inappropriate and illegal sexual relationship.” The US Attorney’s Office said he also smuggled multiple cell phones into the prison that the inmate used to talk with Alberts and other outside.

Alberts knew the heroin and meth weren’t for the inmate but rather for distribution at Coffee Creek.

“This corrections officer selfishly abused his position of trust and in doing so, endangered the lives of vulnerable inmates fighting for their own sobriety” US Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams said in a statement. “Instead of protecting the inmates, he exploited them. The excellent investigative work of the Oregon Department of Corrections, the Oregon State Police, and the FBI now ensures that a man who once guarded inmates will become one himself.”

Alberts faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 22, 2021 by Judge Michael Simon. It’s expected he will serve 1 year and 1 day under a joint recommendation from everyone involved.

He will also have 3 years of supervised release, resigned from the Oregon Department of Corrections and is permanently decertified as a law enforcement officer in Oregon.

He also plead guilty to 1st-degree Custodial Sexual Misconduct and is expected to get 3 years probation.