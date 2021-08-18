Coffee shop assault suspect skips court, arrested again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old man, who skipped a court-ordered appearance connected to a brutal assault on a coffee shop owner and 3 Portland police officers, was arrested again Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan Locke was a no-show in court for the 6th time in 2 years, which set an automatic arrest warrant into action. He’s accused of punching the owner of Lotus and Bean in the face before also punching Portland officers who were trying to arrest him on August 12.

When he was taken into custody he was booked on 12 charges, including 5 felonies, but he was released from jail.

Judge Henry Kantor declined a request for comment from KOIN 6 News on why he released Locke, but that is not surprising. It is rare for judges to grant interviews about cases they’re presiding over.

Jails in the area, including the Multnomah County Jail, have been trying to keep their populations low because of COVID-19 and keep only those considered the most violent.

But Locke should remain behind bars this time. Last week Judge Kantor issued a strict compliance order. That is if a defendant is found in a single violation of any release condition, he will be booked back into custody and subsequent release is to be denied.

Court documents said Locke has mental health issues, that he would “drink enough so the voices would stop” and he claimed to speak “caveman.”