Coffee shop assault suspect to appear in court Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man arrested for a brutal attack on a Portland business owner is set to appear in court this Tuesday.

Jordan Locke was arrested on August 12 after allegedly punching the owner of Lotus and Bean in the face before also punching Portland officers who were trying to arrest him. He was booked on 12 charges, including five felonies, but he was released from jail.

Several days after being released, he was arrested once again for missing a court-ordered meeting. He was then released a day later.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said he was released to the county’s Department of Community Justice’s Pretrial Release Program. Jails in the area, including the Multnomah County Jail, have been trying to keep their populations low because of COVID-19 and keep only those considered the most violent.

Locke likely should have remained behind bars, due to a strict compliance order issued by a judge before his latest arrest. That order states if a defendant is found in a single violation of any release condition, he will be booked back into custody and subsequent release is to be denied.

Court documents said Locke has mental health issues, that he would “drink enough so the voices would stop” and he claimed to speak “caveman.”

Locke has been arrested seven times in the last two years. You can read about his criminal history here.

Tuesday’s hearing is to determine if he is mentally fit enough to stand trial. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.