Coffee shop worker, cops assaulted in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three PPB officers were slightly injured during the arrest of a man believed to have punched a coffee shop worker Thursday afternoon.

An officer in the 500 block of SW 3rd was flagged down around 3:30 p.m. after the woman at the coffee shop was assaulted, suffering serious cuts and bruising to her face, authorities said. The suspect, later identified as Jordan N. Locke, was soon spotted near NW Naito and Pine.

As officers approached, Locke waited for them and then punched 3 of them in the face, officials said. After a struggle and being Tased multiple times, he was taken into custody. The officers were cut and bruised on their face.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on 12 separate charges, including 5 felonies. He was booked and released.