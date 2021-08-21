Coin Toss Brewing van stolen amid rash of crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coin Toss Brewing in Oregon City has been hit by a string of recent crimes.

The brewery said that in the past month alone, someone smashed the glass front door, the top of an outdoor seating tent was stolen and now the vehicle that delivers brews all over Washington and Clackamas counties has been stolen.

The van is certainly not inconspicuous — its paint job features a massive coin as well as the business’ name.

“It’s like stealing the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile,” said Founder Tim Hohl. “It’s got Coin Toss’ logo all over it, it’s got a big gold coin on it.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Oregon City Police Department for more information.