PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are seeking tips in a 26-year-old cold case after a Vancouver teen was found dead, in what officials ruled was a homicide.

In August 1997, the body of 17-year-old Carle McConnell was found along Devine Road, according to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

“His mother Lani McConnell shares that Carle was in the gifted child program as a young child, mowed lawns in the neighborhood, delivered newspapers, and at one point, used the money he earned to go to Washington D.C. through his school,” Crime Stoppers of Oregon said in a press release. “He was a big fan of the San Diego Padres and would surprise his mom by cooking dinner for her occasionally.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.