PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help solving a 32-year-old cold case after a man was found stabbed to death outside of Sunnyside school.

In the early hours of Sept. 16, 1991, police found 50-year-old Portland Public Schools Custodian Robert Duncan stabbed to death outside of Sunnyside school — after residents near Southeast 35th Avenue called 911 reporting they heard screams nearby, according to “Murder in the Rain” Podcast Co-Host Emily Rowney.

One neighbor told police that they saw a woman run from the scene wearing dark clothing and another reported seeing a young female throw, what turned out to be Duncan’s wallet, in a garbage can, Rowney said.

The female was later seen at a nearby gas station on Southeast 39th in the Belmont neighborhood, Rowney said, noting another woman was seen at the gas station — however, it is not clear if the witnesses were describing the same people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon or call the cold case homicide unit at 503-823-0400.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.