PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The head basketball coach for the Mt. Hood Community College men’s basketball team was arrested Thursday after developing a sexually-explicit social media relationship with a minor.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the coach, 35-year-old Nathan “Nate” Ezell Bowie of Portland, in January.

Officials noted that Bowie traveled in and out of the state to host basketball camps and clinics.

During a clinic at Glide High School in August, Bowie encouraged female athletes to follow him on social media, and began a social media relationship with at least one female minor from the clinic.

Authorities said Bowie solicited intimate photos and videos from her and planned to meet her for sex.

While executing a search warrant, detectives said they found evidence of criminal acts involving the minor.

Authorities arrested Bowie Thursday on two counts of using a child in display of sexually graphic content and one count of first-degree online corruption of a minor. Bowie was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

A spokesperson for Mt. Hood Community College sent KOIN 6 News a statement saying “we have been notified of this criminal investigation and have placed this individual on administrative leave. We can confirm he has worked for MHCC for the past 5 years, but cannot provide further comment on personnel issues.”

The Gresham-Barlow School District, where Bowie was hired as an education assistant at Hall Elementary School in October 2021, said it has also placed him on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

“The Gresham-Barlow School District’s top priority is student safety,” the district said in a statement. “Therefore, the district will work closely with law enforcement during its investigation.”

Detectives believe Bowie may have contacted other minors during his travels and encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety.

Authorities ask anyone who believes they or their child had similar contact with Bowie, to contact local police.