Colorado kidnap suspect nabbed after chase on Oregon coast

Corienne Anne Meyer was wanted for kidnapping in Colorado and was arrested on Hwy 101 just south of Seal Rock, May 26, 2021 (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman wanted for kidnapping in Colorado led Oregon law enforcement on a high-speed and reckless trek that ended on Hwy 101 just south of Seal Rock, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the Grand Ronde Tribal Police was chasing a black Jeep Wrangler on Hwy 18 when they lost sight of the Jeep. About an hour later, Lincoln City police spotted it and began to pursue. But they stopped when the Jeep driver was too reckless.

Authorities kept the Jeep in sight and eventually spike stripped one tire outside of the Newport city limits. But the Jeep kept going. A second spike strip deflated another tire just south of Seal Rock.

Still, the Jeep kept going on one rim and one flat tire, officials said.

Officers were able to box her in and took Corienne Anne Meyer into custody. The 40-year-old is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on charges of reckless driving, attempt to elude, attempted assault and attempted assault on a police officer. More charges are expected.

Meyer is wanted for kidnapping in Ward, Colorado. Details of that case are not available at this time.