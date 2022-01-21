Community engagement plays role in reducing violent crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cities across the United States, including Portland, has seen record gun violence, and many of the cases involve a police officer.

Last year alone, 72 police officers were killed in the line of duty, that’s the highest number in 21 years.

Religious leaders are calling for action to stop the violence, and one reverend joined AM Extra.



Reverend Markel Hutchins, a social activist and expert in police-community relations shared how community involvement can help solve this issue.