surveillance of a truck involved in a fatal hit and run in Albany on Dec.10

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run that recently occurred in Albany.

The Albany Police Department says they arrested 49-year-old Matthew James Dreyer after community tips helped to locate his pickup truck, which matched the one that allegedly struck and killed a woman.

The victim, 30-year-old Alexandria Lee Mulrooney, was hit on Geary Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police thanked the local community for the numerous tips that led to the identification and arrest of Dreyer, who is currently being held at Linn County Jail on criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.